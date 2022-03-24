Apple resolves iMessage outage after third services outage this week

Apple said it has resolved the issues that caused outages to its iMessage service on Thursday, as the company dealt with disruptions to its cloud services for the third time this week.

User reports complaining of iMessage outages on Downdetector.com started climbing shortly after 4:20 p.m. ET, and later hit over 1,100. Apple was hit with similar outages earlier this week that knocked off services like its mobile App Store and music streaming service. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the reasons for the recent outages. Apple’s corporate staff working from home and retail workers also faced tech issues on Monday due to domain name system (DNS) issues, according to Bloomberg News.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple halts all product sales in Russia, then three weeks later suffers from rampant and recurring services outages due to “DNS” issues.

Things that make you go hmmm.

