Apple preps hardware subscriptions for iPhones, other devices

Apple is prepping a hardware subscription service for iPhones and other devices, Bloomberg News reports on Thursday citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg news:

The service would be Apple’s biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time — rather than just digital services. But the project is still in development, said the people, who asked not to identified because the initiative hasn’t been announced.

Apple is expected to implement hardware subscriptions by the end of 2022 or 2023.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally!

As we wrote in September 2019 here and here:

$99 per month gets you an iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem… We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands!

