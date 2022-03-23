Can Apple TV+ become the first streaming service to win the best picture Oscar?

Apple TV+’s “CODA,” a heartwarming story about the daughter of a deaf couple who is torn between her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents, is a leading contender on Sunday for the film industry’s most prestigious award, the Academy Award for Best Picture, having claimed the top honors from the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild.

On Saturday, March 19, the Producers Guild Awards announced that Apple has been honored with two PGA Awards across two original series and films, including the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for the award-winning and history-making film “CODA.”

At the 2022 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, March 20, “CODA” writer/director Siân Heder was recognized with her first-ever WGA Award, landing the honor for Adapted Screenplay for “CODA,” based on the original motion picture “La Famille Belier.”

To date, Apple Original Films’ three-time Academy Award-nominated film “CODA” has received multiple significant and historic wins and nominations this awards season, and the film’s PGA win marks the continuation of its successful run. The film made history with its Screen Actors Guild Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Supporting actor Troy Kotsur has also become the first Deaf actor to earn a BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.

Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters:

“CODA” faces competition for best picture from Netflix Inc’s critical darling, “The Power of the Dog,” which received the top award from the Directors Guild of America, BAFTA and the Critics Choice Awards. “It would be great for a streamer to win, I think, because it just expands the landscape,” said “CODA” star Marlee Matlin, who was the first deaf actor to receive an Oscar for her leading role in 1986 film “Children of a Lesser God.” “The options for film and opportunities. Why not? I think it would be awesome.” But as the global pandemic continues to depress movie theater attendance, a best picture award is just as likely to serve as a boon to the streaming services, where seven of the 10 films nominated for best picture are available for subscribers to watch in their homes. The rest can be seen from living rooms via digital rental or purchase. “All of these streamers have something to gain,” said one industry insider.

MacDailyNews Take: After winning two Screen Actors Guild Awards, two BAFTAs, the Producers Guild of America Award, and the Writers Guild of America Award, “CODA” has a real chance to sweep all three of the categories in which it is nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur). 🤞🏻

