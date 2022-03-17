Wired reviews Apple’s Studio Display: Accurate and sharp; really, really nice

Apple earlier this month unveiled the all-new Studio Display which features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

Brenda Stolyar for Wired:

It’s natural to eye the Studio Display to pair with your Mac Studio. You need a display, after all, but do you need one that costs $1,599? I am not sure I can help you say no. It’s really, really nice.

Placing your Studio Display near a window? I highly recommend the $300 upgrade to the nano-texture glass. My desk is near a window that gets a lot of sunlight, and I haven’t experienced any type of glare during my time with this monitor. It’s just a shame you have to pay to upgrade from the default tilt-adjustable stand to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand (an extra $400). You also annoyingly have to choose whether you want a stand or VESA mount adapter at checkout—Apple, just include both like nearly every other external monitor!

Most people don’t need a $1,599 monitor. But if you do want a really accurate and sharp display and don’t want to spend the $4,999 Apple charges for the Pro Display XDR, this is your middle ground. The downside? There’s no HDR here, so colors look slightly more saturated and contrasty compared to the even and neutral tones on the XDR.