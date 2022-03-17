Wired reviews Apple’s Studio Display: Accurate and sharp; really, really nice

Apple earlier this month unveiled the all-new Studio Display which features an expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.
It’s natural to eye the Studio Display to pair with your Mac Studio. You need a display, after all, but do you need one that costs $1,599? I am not sure I can help you say no. It’s really, really nice.
Placing your Studio Display near a window? I highly recommend the $300 upgrade to the nano-texture glass. My desk is near a window that gets a lot of sunlight, and I haven’t experienced any type of glare during my time with this monitor. It’s just a shame you have to pay to upgrade from the default tilt-adjustable stand to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand (an extra $400). You also annoyingly have to choose whether you want a stand or VESA mount adapter at checkout—Apple, just include both like nearly every other external monitor!
Most people don’t need a $1,599 monitor. But if you do want a really accurate and sharp display and don’t want to spend the $4,999 Apple charges for the Pro Display XDR, this is your middle ground. The downside? There’s no HDR here, so colors look slightly more saturated and contrasty compared to the even and neutral tones on the XDR.
MacDailyNews Take: With Apple, you get what you pay for.
6 Comments
Would like a larger size; 30 to 32 inch screen for less than USD5,000.
Apparently there are serious issues with the webcam:
“Yet Apple’s camera consistently produced grainy and washed-out images. There was so much missing detail in some of the shots that it reminded me of the camera on my old BlackBerry. On the plus side: No one could see my frizzy hair.” WSJ
“The bad part is that I have no idea what’s going on with this webcam. Apple has a long history of producing amazing images with 12 megapixel sensors and A-series chips, and for some reason this thing just looks awful.” Verge
I think we should collectively take a stand against good web cams.
On video calls I much prefer the look of my old MacBook, over the crisp saturated image produced by my new one.
I wish they would also offer a 22” or 23” model.
If so, I would definitely get one.
The writer, addressing Apple says, “It’s just a shame you have to pay to upgrade from the default tilt-adjustable stand to a tilt- and height-adjustable stand (an extra $400).”
Ha, I guess he/she doesn’t know that Apple charges $20 for a screen-wiping cloth and, as far as I know, even this item won’t be found in the 27″ monitor box.
Apple never offers a “courtesy” option for $20, let alone hundreds $$.
I, Whiny Duck, was wrong. A cloth IS included with the new 27″ monitor. Thanks to overly excited and cheesy “reviewer” posting here:
https://9to5mac.com/2022/03/17/mac-studio-reviews-impressive-power-and-efficiency-but-overkill-for-many-users/
This is not noted “In the box” on apple.com.