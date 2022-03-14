Apple preps M2 Pro / M2 Max iMac Pro and M2 Ultra / M2 Extreme Mac Pro – Gurman

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman is predicting a new iMac Pro powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and a new Mac Pro powered by the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme (coming eventually, by the end of 2023:

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

I still strongly believe a larger iMac with Apple’s pro chips is in development — but I don’t think it, nor the next Mac Pro, are coming anytime soon.

The company’s statement is still technically true: The Mac Pro will be the last new Mac to get Apple Silicon. That’s because the iMac Pro doesn’t actually exist as a product. How can Apple update something that isn’t available? The Intel 27-inch iMac was just discontinued, and the previous iMac Pro was killed off a year ago.

Here are my expectations for Apple’s next slate of chips:

• M2: eight CPU cores and nine or 10 graphics cores

• M2 Pro: 12 CPU cores and 16 graphics cores

• M2 Max: 12 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores

• M2 Ultra: 24 CPU cores and 48 or 64 graphics cores

• M2 Extreme: 48 CPU cores and 96 or 128 graphics cores

Here’s what I believe Apple’s Mac lineup will ultimately look like upon the completion of the M2 transition at the end of 2023.

Pro:

• MacBook Pro (14 inch and 16 inch) with an M2 Pro and M2 Max

• iMac Pro with an M2 Pro and M2 Max

• Mac Studio with an M2 Max and M2 Ultra

• Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme

• Apple Pro Display 7K

Consumer:

• MacBook Air with an M2

• MacBook Pro (13 inch) with an M2

• Mac mini with an M2 and an M2 Pro version to replace the Intel model

• iMac with an M2

• Apple Studio Display