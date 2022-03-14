Apple preps M2 Pro / M2 Max iMac Pro and M2 Ultra / M2 Extreme Mac Pro – Gurman

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman is predicting a new iMac Pro powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and a new Mac Pro powered by the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme (coming eventually, by the end of 2023:
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
I still strongly believe a larger iMac with Apple’s pro chips is in development — but I don’t think it, nor the next Mac Pro, are coming anytime soon.
The company’s statement is still technically true: The Mac Pro will be the last new Mac to get Apple Silicon. That’s because the iMac Pro doesn’t actually exist as a product. How can Apple update something that isn’t available? The Intel 27-inch iMac was just discontinued, and the previous iMac Pro was killed off a year ago.
Here are my expectations for Apple’s next slate of chips:
• M2: eight CPU cores and nine or 10 graphics cores
• M2 Pro: 12 CPU cores and 16 graphics cores
• M2 Max: 12 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores
• M2 Ultra: 24 CPU cores and 48 or 64 graphics cores
• M2 Extreme: 48 CPU cores and 96 or 128 graphics cores
Here’s what I believe Apple’s Mac lineup will ultimately look like upon the completion of the M2 transition at the end of 2023.
Pro:
• MacBook Pro (14 inch and 16 inch) with an M2 Pro and M2 Max
• iMac Pro with an M2 Pro and M2 Max
• Mac Studio with an M2 Max and M2 Ultra
• Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme
• Apple Pro Display 7K
Consumer:
• MacBook Air with an M2
• MacBook Pro (13 inch) with an M2
• Mac mini with an M2 and an M2 Pro version to replace the Intel model
• iMac with an M2
• Apple Studio Display
MacDailyNews Take: This “M2 Extreme” or “double M2 Ultra” will destroy benchmarks a performance per watt as we know it.
And a 30 to 32 inch Studio Display, please! 27 inches doesn’t cut it for some customers (and neither does 5 grand for the Pro Display).
https://www.apple.com/pro-display-xdr/ is all you’re likely to get from Apple. Since 2010 the company has been all about monopoly app stores and subscriptions, not so much about price competitive Macs.
Found the troll. Haven’t been paying attention much lately have we?
What are you on about? It’s amazing how you, a notorious handle-changing namecaller, have the gall to accuse others of trolling when you never have anything to contribute to the conversation. Tired of chasing the last poster and decided to bully me instead? What are you, twelve?
What I stated above is absolutely accurate. The last 30″ Cinema Display that Apple sold was discontinued in 2010. It cost $3300 in the USA. As soon as Cook took charge, Apple sadly abandoned all displays and Airport networking products. iOS derivatives were clearly his priority. Apple under Cook also released many subscription services. With basically unrestricted market power, Cook continues to restrict 3rd party software developers to use only Apple distribution services on the iOS platforms, despite the fact that the secure Mac platform imposes no such restrictions. That is precisely how Apple generates its outsized revenue from a company that sells only about 4 dozen significant hardware products. Facts.
In 2019, after constant requests from the disenfranchised Mac community, Apple finally delivered a truly Pro computer, with a matching XLR display at very much pro prices. It’s aimed at people who carry tens of thousands of dollars worth of cameras and lenses every day. Apple is not going to suddenly drop the price on it, that’s not how they operate.
In 2022, Apple surprised everyone by releasing the Studio display. But the strategy become obvious quickly: the 27″ iMac is gone. This is the best news I’ve seen on the Mac front in a while, though people like you apparently aren’t here to learn about Macs.
There is absolutely nothing to suggest Apple will ever deliver a consumer-grade (or consumer priced) 30-32″ display. If you know otherwise, please share. If you’re just here to call people names, then you and Hal and all your alternate aliases need to get a room for yourselves.
M1 Pro, Max, Extreme, Ultra, Pro Max, M2 Pro Ultra, Pro Extreme, WTF Apple. This kind of meaningless gibberish is what drove LG out of the phone space.
I guess I’m waiting for the MacBook Pro M2 Extreme.
Think I’ll wait for the M3 Ultimate
iMac Pro with Max chip makes no sense, would definitely undercut the new Studio. An iMac Pro with the Pro chips would actually fill a gap between the current iMac and the Studio. The other possibility would be a 27″ with M2 12 core cpu/gpu not designated as a ‘Pro’. Apple’s not going to put out a 27″ display with an internal computer at 1999. Even a binned Pro chip in that new display ain’t gonna be cheap…
I’d still rule it out since the Apple event pointed out only one more Mac to go, specifically the ‘Mac Pro’.