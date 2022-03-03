Wedbush: Apple and Big Tech halting sales in Russia is a rounding error

In a note to clients on Thursday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives writes that Apple’s move this week to ban the sales of its products in Russia will prompt “more tech stalwarts to head down the same path and pull the plug on Russia over the coming weeks given the horrific atrocities seen coming out of Ukraine.”
Ives writes:
While Apple has no stores in Russia the company sells through third party websites and partners/vendors. Apple and other tech giants have banned various Russia state controlled news outlets and apps from its App Store as well as removing traffic/live incidents from Apple Maps.
Taking a step back, the exposure to large tech stalwarts such as FAANG names and the software/chip ecosystem is a rounding error relative to the global footprint with our estimates that if the US tech world pulled the plug on Russia it would have a 1%-2% revenue impact in a worst case scenario. This is a move the Street would gladly applaud given the heartbreaking Ukraine invasion by Russia that is playing out in front of the world’s eyes.
Apple's move this week to ban the sales of its products in Russia we expect more tech stalwarts to head down the same path and pull the plug on Russia. We estimate if the US tech world pulled the plug on Russia it would have a 1%-2% revenue impact in a worst case scenario
— Dan Ives (@DivesTech) March 3, 2022
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Russia's GDP is less than Texas -$1.709B vs. $1.772B, respectively. Russia is small potatoes; a poor podunk nation w/, unfortunately, a bunch of aging nukes left over from yet another failed socialist state, headed by a despot w/ a raging Napoleon complex.https://t.co/WxyKhB2ezy
— MacDailyNews. Visit and comment @ macdailynews.com (@MacDailyNews) March 2, 2022
What the F is Dan Ives accent?
Did it make you feel good, Apple and Big Tech?
Nice to know that you do what’s right just as long as it is a “rounding error” to your bottom line.
We all know what hypocrites and how fake their moral outrage is, because Apple and Big Tech doesn’t have the balls do to the same to other countries taking egregious actions against other countries or their own people.
So, for Apple and Big Tech, morality comes down to money and nothing more!
Apple did the right thing. I applaud their action to stop doing business in Russia.
Apple has no obligation to provide enabling technologies for the distribution of disinformation and bullshit provided by Russian propagandists.
Yes Apple did the right thing in Russia but what’s the chance that Apple will do the right thing in CCP China. Does Apple only do the right thing when the consequence are only a rounding error and poses no real threat to the P/E ratio.
I wonder what kind of rounding error you’d get if the Russians took their paltry money and built nuclear bombs to wipe out some Apple installations in their back yard?
Just look at what this Ukrainian invasion is costing us, and those from the free and civilized world tend to add human costs.
Oe should forget that there are also benefits, like macommrade daily news getting to post a nice big bomb explosion for every Ukraine article and everyone knows just how much Apple’s home nation loves bombs. Remember all those nuclear explosion pictures when Steve Jobs mentioned he’d go nuclear on someone?
Not to mention the moral benefit Putin has provided to the world by showing us his biggest fan ever, and what a terrific fan. I bet that fan loves him so much, KKKaputin could start a war and he’d call him a genius for it.
