Apple drops COVID mask mandate for corporate and retail employees

Apple has now dropped its mask requirement for both corporate and retail employees as local governments reassess their various COVID-19 responses.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company told staff that masks for vaccinated corporate employees are now optional at offices in regions where local indoor-mask mandates have been eliminated. It also told retail staff at a small number of locations that masks for employees will become optional on Friday. Over time — as more regions drop their mandates and cases decline — masks will become optional for employees at more locations.

The changes come a week after the company dropped its mask mandate for customers at many locations…

The change in policy may imply that Apple is again nearing the announcement of a return-to-office deadline for corporate employees. The company last attempted to set a deadline in February, only to scrap the date during the omicron surge. Other companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, have set an April deadline for their staffers.