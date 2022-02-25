Taiwan to join ‘democratic countries’ in sanctions on Russia; Apple supplier TSMC ready to comply

Taiwan will join “democratic countries” in imposing sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Friday, with major Apple supplier contract chipmaker TSMC saying it would comply with all export control rules.
The crisis is being watched closely in Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and which has faced increased military pressure from Beijing over the last two years.
“We very harshly condemn such an act of invasion and will join democratic countries to jointly impose sanctions,” Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei without giving details.
Asked about the sanctions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, a major Apple Inc supplier and Asia’s most valuable listed company, said it had a robust export control system and would follow the rules. “TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced,” it said in a statement.
Chiu Tai-san, head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, said there was “no comparison” between Ukraine and Taiwan in terms of strategic importance.
“Taiwan has long been the most important country in the first island chain. If Taiwan is lost, the strategic planning in Asia will need to be changed significantly,” he said, referring to the islands and countries that run from southern Japan down to the bottom of the South China Sea.
MacDailyNews Take: Get busy building those chip factories in Phoenix, Arizona and Kumamoto, Japan, TSMC. Better safe than sorry!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
Hopefully, it was Air Force One and the pilots safely ejected.
Now THAT would have been amazing!
You people are the most anti-American asses I’ve ever seen. Wishing for the death of a US president? How patriotic of you.
Instead of pontificating about Russia, perhaps Taiwan should probably start worrying a little bit more about Chy-na.
Remember Hong Kong. China is Asshoe.
Joe Biden’s puppet masters are mentally retarded and/or trying to destroy America in an inside job.
Regardless, the situation is regrettable.
Still, just 256 days until the midterms. Hopefully, we’ll survive until then.
They are both related I can assure you.
China is enabling this war, its in its interests as long as it doesn’t go too far. China as good as told Russia to remove its troops fromKazackstan recently after they sent them in to help prop up the Govt. They are now becoming a pawn of China in the name of protecting themselves an obedient poodle as time passes no doubt with the promise it can retain fiefdom status over Europe. This is the big picture for the NWO and we seriously need to understand that if we have any chance of resisting the next series of moves. If Europe becomes literally or effectively under the control of Russian influence or power then the West as we know it is gone, the US at best a declining island increasingly irrelevant in this NWO in Europe, Asia, Africa and even South America Im afraid. I suspect this is the first part of a long perhaps 50 year plan.
China is betting on western oil and gas sanctions on Russia. Then china will have secure dedicated oil resources for their quest for world domination. Meanwhile western countries stop drilling and developing oil and gas to fight global warming. The west won the war for forced fluid gender equality of outcome but in the process lost everything else.
Apple should stop doing business in Russia until criminal Putin is gone… but then again, hypocrite Timmy puts $ before anything.