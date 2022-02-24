Apple offering up to $235 extra trade-in savings to Apple Watch Series 7 upgraders thru Feb. 28th

Apple is offering additional trade-in savings on the Apple Watch Series 7 when customers upgrade from an earlier model through the end of February.
Apple is offering all customers who trade in an Apple Watch this month up to $235 in extra trade-in savings to encourage owners of older Apple Watch models to upgrade to the latest model.
The extra trade-in values apply to Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3 and Series 2, and require purchase of a new Apple Watch Series 7, subject to availability and limits.
The limited-time offer is valid until February 28 in the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UAE.
MacDailyNews Take: Four days left, so get a move on, Apple Watch Series 7 upgraders! More infohere.
Correction…it’s not an EXTRA $235, it’s an extra $25, up to $235 on a Series 6. Still a good deal if you’re already looking, but I was expecting something different.