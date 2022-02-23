Apple Retail Stores drop COVID mask mandates

Apple has dropped its mask requirement at most retail stores across the U.S. and is also ramping up for the return of in-store classes.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company announced the changes this week to employees at eligible stores and has updated its website to reflect which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple, however, will continue to recommend that customers wear masks and will provide them upon request. Apple retail workers will still be required to wear masks, employees say.
The change in mask policy applies to stores in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and others that have ended mandates. Customers must wear masks in stores in the few states with stricter guidelines, such as Hawaii. Apple’s locations in New York have also made masks optional for customers who are fully vaccinated.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about safety measures for open Apple Stores here.
7 Comments
Horrible news! Where will triple (or quadruple?) vaxed maskaholics shop for their Apple products in guaranteed safety?
They can try Amsterdam. Pretty safe there… almost as safe as San Fransicko
The woke is finally waking up to the reality cloth masks do not work. Fauci and Biden LIED…
Must be an election coming soon
The midterms are coming. Even Democrats can read a calendar. But, no, pretending to be sane about a bad flu long since devolved into a mild cold, won’t save you, America- and American-hating globalist leftists.
Democrats are doomed, regardless of what they do. The Democrat doom is baked in now.
First 2022, Then 2024.
Obama was our first — and hopefully, last — Red Diaper president, steeped in Marxian thinking practically from birth.
He was the Frankfurt School’s Manchurian candidate, if you will.
Marxian thought is different from Marxist thought as defined by Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit. Marxists use class warfare, racial resentment, etc., for old-school stuff like “seizing the means of production” and establishing a “dictatorship of the proletariat.” Marxian thinkers are too cool for all that discredited Soviet stuff — they know there’s no money in it. But they’re happy to use class warfare, etc., for the sake of getting rich. Big Business is happy to go Woke because it’s a way of squashing competition under the pretense of moral superiority. But I digress.
Marxian thought is known by another name: Cultural Marxism.
As insidious as the Cultural Marxists always were and as powerful as they’ve become, once Obama brought them out in the open, it was inevitable that they’d face pushback… from their largest constituency: working-class Americans.
Generally speaking, they don’t hate this country (like the Marxians do), and they don’t see themselves as oppressors (as the wokesters insist the white ones are) or as the oppressed (as the wokesters insist the POCs are).
Having been ignored or disdained for years, the woke madness this country has endured since 2020 has finally pushed blue-collar voters over the edge.
— Stephen Green, February 18, 2022
Democrats are doomed
On Real Clear Politics’ question of the “generic” ballot for 2022, the Republicans have topped 47 percent of voter support.
Back in the Trump wave of 2016, congressional Republicans received a max of 45.4 percent. In 2014, in which the Republicans took back Congress, they achieved a high of 46.6 percent, which was up from the 46 percent the GOP received in 2012.
You have to look back 12 years, when the GOP slaughtered Democrats to take over the House, to find the party in the rarefied air it now inhabits. And even then, the harbinger of the “red tsunami” was not evident until August that year. At this point in 2010, the GOP was at 45.2 percent – a full two percentage points below where it is now.
Note also that the 2020 generic ballot polling badly underestimated Republican support on Election Day. The final average that year put the GOP at just 42.5 percent but the party ended up taking 47.7 percent of the vote on November 3.
The Democrat Party bloodbath arrives in 258 days.
Mark my words:
ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022, THE DEMOCRAT ANNIHILATION WILL BE COMPLETE.
Dropping faster than AAPL stock price!
Let’s go Brandon. (thanks for the slogan brought to us by a collusion biased, conspiracy complicit, corrupt, and illegitimate media)
Well, let’s not forget. What the media brought to us, them and the rest, would have been impossible without Hillary and Dr. Fraudi.