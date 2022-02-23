Apple Retail Stores drop COVID mask mandates

Apple has dropped its mask requirement at most retail stores across the U.S. and is also ramping up for the return of in-store classes.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company announced the changes this week to employees at eligible stores and has updated its website to reflect which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple, however, will continue to recommend that customers wear masks and will provide them upon request. Apple retail workers will still be required to wear masks, employees say. The change in mask policy applies to stores in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and others that have ended mandates. Customers must wear masks in stores in the few states with stricter guidelines, such as Hawaii. Apple’s locations in New York have also made masks optional for customers who are fully vaccinated.

