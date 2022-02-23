Apple’s AR/VR headset has moved beyond the prototype stage

Apple has reportedly conducted its second-phase engineering validation and testing (EVT 2) for its first AR headset, which is expected to debut by the end of 2022, according to sources at component suppliers, DigiTimes reports.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

“EVT 2” is a phase along Apple’s path to production. The company begins with prototypes before moving on to the first EVT (engineering validation testing) phase. “EVT 2” indicates that this is the second phase of testing for the device during that phase. After engineering validation, Apple moves on to design validation and then to production validation before production finally begins. The report claims that the headset will enter mass production in August or September and that Apple is still targeting a 2022 launch for the product. Several reliable sources were saying last year that the headset would come in 2022, but Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman cautioned recently that the device could be delayed to 2023. Meanwhile, analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo continued to predict a 2022 launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Trendforce this month predicted that Apple’s first generation AR/VR headset will likely target the commercial market with hardware priced in the multiple thousands of dollars with a monthly subscription service.

In February 2021, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses for arrive as soon as 2025.

