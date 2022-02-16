Apple will soon enable merchants to accept crypto with tap of an iPhone

Earlier this month, Apple announced plans to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone. The new capability will empower millions of merchants across America, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and digital wallets that store crypto through a simple tap to their iPhone — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.

Tor Constantino for Inc.:

The new capability will enable millions of merchants across the U.S., including solopreneurs and SMBs, to use their iPhones to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contact-less credit and debit cards, and digital wallets that store crypto with a simple tap to their iOS device. At checkout, the vendor asks the customer to raise their iPhone or Apple Watch — to pay with Apple Pay, a contact-less card, or a crypto wallet — near the merchant’s iPhone with a light tap, and the payment will be securely completed using Apple’s proprietary tech. No additional hardware is needed. While it’s not clear when the “Tap to Pay” upgrade will be available, there are several other things founders can do now to future-proof your SMBs.

MacDailyNews Take: Tap to Pay on iPhone will be here soon, since it is enabled in iOS 15.4 beta 2, released to developers last Wednesday.

