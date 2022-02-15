13-inch M2 MacBook Pro said to launch in March, keep current case design

A leaker with close links to Apple’s supply chain says that Apple will debut its new M2 chip in a speed-bumped 13-inch MacBook Pro model that will retain the current case design.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Based on the new information seen by MacRumors, the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same design as the current version, including the Touch Bar, but unlike the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will not have a notch or a ProMotion display, contrary to some rumors. If so, that means the headline difference in the new entry-level MacBook Pro model will be the new M2 chip, which features the same number of CPU cores as the ‌M1 processor‌, up to 10 graphics cores, and improved performance. The above details were relayed by the original source of last year’s last-minute MacBook Pro notch rumor [about which] MacRumors was first to report… Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman… said he believes Apple will remove the Touch Bar on the new 13-inch machine, although he too expects the notebook will lack a ProMotion display.

MacDailyNews Take: Believe it or not, we’re only three weeks away from march 8th, the widely-rumored date for Apple’s first major event of 2022!

(Events, by the way, that the company should get back to conducting live and in person as this wrongheaded vast overreaction is over everywhere but in the most addled, reality-detached pockets of the country. Even in L.A. is over it – see the Super Bowl. At the very least Apple should plan to do a real, live event in June for WWDC 2022. Hopefully Apple execs haven’t become too comfortable with the ease of uploading mistake-free, yet generally lifeless canned video “events”).

