Apple’s ‘M2’ chip expected to feature even faster graphics

Apple has yet to make the “M2” processor official, but it will likely take after Apple’s M1, utilizing a 4nm process and equipped with an eight-core CPU design.

The M1 Pro and M1 Max featured in Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro will still be more capable than the forthcoming M2.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Rumors have said that the M2 will have a slightly higher clock speed on its cores, though not a dramatic uptick. Apple’s M1 is already a capable CPU, so a marginal speed increase isn’t surprising. Despite the meager CPU improvements, Apple looks to be beefing up the graphics. The new M2 will likely move from the currently-available seven or eight cores to a nine-core GPU with a ten-core option. Both M1 Pro and M1 Max still have ten-core CPUs, two more than the rumored M2. The M1 Pro can have either a 14 or 16-core GPU, while the M1 Max can have either a 24 or 32-core GPU. We expect Apple to release the M2 in the second half of 2022… [with the] release [of[ the newly-redesigned MacBook Air, entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, and possibly a new entry-level Mac mini. It seems likely that the new iPad Pro will gain the M2 as well…

MacDailyNews Take: We expect the M2 to be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, leading to improved performance and power efficiency.

So, expect the 27-inch iMac (“iMac Pro”) and the high-end Mac mini to offer M1 Pro and, likely, M1 Max options. The “M2 Pro” and “M2 Max” may not arrive until the second half of 2023.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.