Apple registers three new Mac model numbers ahead of expected March event

Apple has registered three new Macs in the Eurasian regulatory database: A2615, A2686, and A2681, with one of these models described as a laptop.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

A couple of weeks ago, we also saw the Eurasian database register iPhone and iPad models, likely signalling the forthcoming unveiling of a new iPhone SE generation with 5G support, and a spec-bumped iPad Air. Bloomberg recently said that Apple is planning its first (virtual) media event of the year to take place on March 8, hinting that ‘a new Mac’ may be ready to show off there. Apple products usually appear in the Eurasian database roughly 1-3 months before release, so this timing makes sense.

MacDailyNews Take: A nice big, healthy March event

