Apple registers three new Mac model numbers ahead of expected March event

Apple has registered three new Macs in the Eurasian regulatory database: A2615, A2686, and A2681, with one of these models described as a laptop.
A couple of weeks ago, we also saw the Eurasian database register iPhone and iPad models, likely signalling the forthcoming unveiling of a new iPhone SE generation with 5G support, and a spec-bumped iPad Air.
Bloomberg recently said that Apple is planning its first (virtual) media event of the year to take place on March 8, hinting that ‘a new Mac’ may be ready to show off there. Apple products usually appear in the Eurasian database roughly 1-3 months before release, so this timing makes sense.
MacDailyNews Take: A nice big, healthy March event
2 Comments
Three new models may mean upgrades for the three original M1 Macs from 2020. However, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro seems unnecessary now with truly “pro” MacBooks in two sizes. A MacBook Pro should not be “entry-level.”
Call it just “MacBook” at 13-inch and make it the model most Apple laptop customers choose. And add a new “MacBook Air” that fills the space left open by the old Intel 11.6-inch MacBook Air (and short-lived 12-inch MacBook). Ultra compact and light, with 12-inch screen. Both take full advantage of Apple Silicon’s efficiency and low heat, shedding the Intel-era casing. The third model is hopefully a new design very-mini Mac mini. The current Intel-era casing is mostly empty space.
Mac TLC, gotta love it…