Apple preps new Apple Silicon mini-LED iMac Pro for likely June launch – analyst

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), believes that Apple’s new mini-LED iMac Pro is set for a June (read: WWDC 2022) launch.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Rumors originally suggested that the new ‌iMac‌ could launch in the spring, but Young in late January said that he was expecting a “summer” launch. At the time, Young claimed that panel shipments were expected to begin in June and that a launch could follow in August or September, but he appears to have moved his timeline up. Along with a mini-LED display, the ‌iMac‌ is expected to feature a redesigned look and the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: On June 22, 2020, Apple announced plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of 2020 and “complete the transition in about two years.” We assume the “about two years” transition period started with the release of the first Apple Silicon Macs on November 17, 2020 which leaves time for the “iMac Pro” to arrive in June and then leave the stage open for the big boy Apple Silicon Mac Pro reveal (which may also happen at WWDC, but ship “later this year” and the blessed end of Intel-handicapped Macs.

