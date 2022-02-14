Apple hit with fourth $5.7 million fine in Dutch App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for allegedly failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.

Reuters:

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.

Apple asserts in posts on its websites that it has complied with the ACM’s December ruling that found the company was abusing a dominant market position.

The Dutch watchdog said the company’s apparent concessions put “unnecessary and unreasonable” conditions on dating app developers.

It singled out as problematic a requirement by Apple that the app developers that want to use non-Apple payment methods – which include Tinder owner Match Group – would have to submit a new app to the App Store to do so, and then convince customers to switch.