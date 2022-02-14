Apple hit with fourth $5.7 million fine in Dutch App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for allegedly failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.
The Dutch antitrust watchdog fined Apple 5 million euros ($5.7 million) on Monday, its fourth such fine for failing to allow software application makers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods for dating apps on the App Store.
The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has been levying weekly fines of 5 million euros on Apple since the company missed a Jan. 15 deadline to make changes ordered by the watchdog.
Apple asserts in posts on its websites that it has complied with the ACM’s December ruling that found the company was abusing a dominant market position.
The Dutch watchdog said the company’s apparent concessions put “unnecessary and unreasonable” conditions on dating app developers.
It singled out as problematic a requirement by Apple that the app developers that want to use non-Apple payment methods – which include Tinder owner Match Group – would have to submit a new app to the App Store to do so, and then convince customers to switch.
MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, if a developer wanted to include non-Apple payment methods in their app, a new app build and submission would be required and, yes, the developer would then have to convince customers to switch. There’s nothing “unnecessary and unreasonable” about either condition.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
3 Comments
Apple shouldn’t be requiring a completely different app listing just to access external payments.
What they should do is provide a way for the developer to submit the other binary to the same listing on the App Store and have it automatically downloaded (or updated) if the iCloud location is set there.
Just once, I’d like to see Apple call their bluff and just say ‘screw you’ to these governmental imbeciles and pull itself out of a country. Let these fools deal with the fallout of complaints from their own people when they can’t use Apple products and services.
Exactly. I’m so tired from hearing about developers and their whining to government about how unfair platforms like iOS allegedly are because they don’t accept a certain payment method. Tough. You didn’t create the platform. So where’s the line to be? If epic opens an iOS App Store are they going to allow apps that have stores within them? And will those apps allow stores within them? And are they all going to accept my kohl’s cash and Walmart gift cards in one transaction? Where can I cash out my gold pressed latinum? The App Store could disappear other than games and we’d all be better off.