Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2.1, iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1, watchOS 8.4.2

Apple today released minor operating system updates: macOS Monterey 12.2.1, iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1, watchOS 8.4.2.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1

macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates and fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1

iOS 15.3.1 provides important security updates for your iPhone and fixes an issue that may cause Braille displays to stop responding.

watchOS 8.4.2

watchOS 8.4.2 includes security updates and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!

