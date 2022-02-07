Rumble offers Joe Rogan $100 million to dump Spotify over censorship

Top podcaster Joe Rogan was offered $100 million on Monday by video sharing platform Rumble. Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of the Canadian video sharing platform Rumble, tried to entice Rogan to jump ship in a letter posted to the company’s Twitter account.
Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP
— Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022
James Hibberd for The Hollywood Reporter:
“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both new and old, with no censorship, for $100 million bucks over four years?” [Pavlovski] wrote. “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit … We stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation.”
Rumble was launched in 2013 and is billed as an alternative to YouTube and “big tech.” It counts among its personalities Dan Bongino, Dinesh D’Souza and Steve Bannon. Last month, Rumble made headlines by striking a deal with Truth Social, the social media app being launched by former President Donald Trump.
[See also: President Trump’s Truth Social free speech app needs Apple and Google to survive]
[Rogan’s] Spotify deal, which he signed in 2020, is reportedly worth more than $100 million.
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also declared over the weekend that the streamer is sticking by the embattled podcaster. “I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek wrote in an email to Spotify staff.
MacDailyNews Take: As George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
The price of freedom may be high, but never so costly as the loss of freedom. — Ronald Reagan
Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart
The CEO of Spotify also issued a statement saying “silencing Joe Rogan is not the answer” implying he has the power to silence Joe Rogan, but chooses not to do so. The CEO of Spotify obviously has no such power, it’s Joe Rogan with the power.
@MDN: Being allowed freedom of speech is one thing, but being allowed to spread misinformation under the guise of free speech is something completely different.
“Misinformation” is protected by free speech. That’s the point of having “free” speech, so views that are seen as unpopular or in the minority can be heard and scrutinized. If it’s not true, why does it need to be censored? If COVID has shown anything, the difference between conspiracies (“misinformation”) and TRUTH is often about six months to a year.
Exactly
Dantheman talks about “misinformation” while he cannot state how many genders there are, follows the party that has stated human life on earth will end in ten years, for the past 50 years. Dan’s party talks about “racism” and “hate” while his party, the Democrat Party, was born to defend slavery, fought the Civil War to keep slavery, after losing it created Jim Crown “separate and unequal” apartheid, and now runs all the cities/urban plantations where black people are kept in conditions worse than pre Civil War slaves with some food scraps, condoms, drugs and a steady diet of anger from the Democrat Plantation managers. Every single thing the Democrat Party does is based on lies repeated over and over and over, and it has the audacity to talk about “misinformation”. Dan doesn’t even know what the meaning of “is” is. Democrat, go to hell. We are simply going to have to take you down since you are incapable of operating in a systems of freedom and laws equally enforced. So, you have to go.
‘Being “allowed” freedom of speech’.
‘Misinformation under the guise of free speech’
I’d ask who gets to determine who is “allowed” and who determines what is “misinformation” but your post entirely answers what someone like you would think of ‘who gets to determine’ these things.
I’ve been shocked at how reliable and easily Rumble works in embedded articles. YouTube is such a crap shoot sometimes. Ugh… For a young platform, it’s impressive. I know it probably will be deemed a “Conservative Right” platform, but it’s not. It’s just where many of those types are fleeing as other platforms don’t want them to express their political opinions. It’s a much more free platform than YouTube that’s for sure, and if you are a libertarian or classic liberal the likes of Bill Maher or the like, Rumble is a fresh place to live.
I’ve noticed it too. They are technologically super impressive. Their videos play so smooth, and the interstitial commercials come on and go out way smoother than YouTube. What makes it even more impressive is they have been growing and scaling so fast, you would expect them to have growing/technical pains, but right now, they work smoother than YouTube. Totally amazing for such a young small company.
I love making lists of all the things I’ll never have any reason to listen to…..
Shame that MacDailyNews, with its comments and quotes at the end, is effectively condoning this sort of misinformation under the guise of free speech, so I’m gonna have to cancel my monthly donation to MDN. Soz.
How is any of this Mac or Apple related?
Try to keep up, okay?
MacDailyNews.com: Joe Rogan’s podcast will become a Spotify exclusive – May 19, 2020
Whose idea of “misinformation” should prevail? Who decides that? Snopes?
Who decides? is the obvious and huge problem with trying to limit free speech by labeling anything someone doesn’t;t agree with as disinformation. There are a fair number of posters here and elsewhere on the internet that fit that category. They should never be allowed anywhere near ‘deciding what is disinformation’ because what is true or not true has nothing whatsoever to do with how they operate.
Leftwingers always falsely claim to be advocates of free speech, and yet they always figure out intellectually dishonest excuses to censor people who don’t share their world view, which is degenerate, reprobate, destructive, and unnatural. With Lefties it’s always free speech for everyone that agrees with them. What a sorry lot.
Free speech is protected from government regulation, not private. A company can set any standards it prefers. I wonder if the same folks so concerned about Rogen are rallying to the defense of the teachers who draw upon Critical Race Theory?
This is not an issue regarding the role of U.S. Constitution in the matter, but about the IDEA of Free Speech being an intellectually healthy one, as opposed to a monolith of Leftwing GroupThink.
As for teachers and CRT, they’re not merely expressing themselves, they’re shoveling that shit inside the minds of children who do not belong to them, and it’s all being funded by taxpayers. So if you’re a taxpayer and a parent, you have a major say in the matter. Schools do not exist to serve teachers.
Ah, so a privately owned restaurant can decide not to serve homosexual or Democrats, but I repeat myself.