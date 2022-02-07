Rumble offers Joe Rogan $100 million to dump Spotify over censorship

Top podcaster Joe Rogan was offered $100 million on Monday by video sharing platform Rumble. Chris Pavlovski, the CEO of the Canadian video sharing platform Rumble, tried to entice Rogan to jump ship in a letter posted to the company’s Twitter account.

James Hibberd for The Hollywood Reporter:

“How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both new and old, with no censorship, for $100 million bucks over four years?” [Pavlovski] wrote. “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit … We stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation.” Rumble was launched in 2013 and is billed as an alternative to YouTube and “big tech.” It counts among its personalities Dan Bongino, Dinesh D’Souza and Steve Bannon. Last month, Rumble made headlines by striking a deal with Truth Social, the social media app being launched by former President Donald Trump. [See also: President Trump’s Truth Social free speech app needs Apple and Google to survive] [Rogan’s] Spotify deal, which he signed in 2020, is reportedly worth more than $100 million. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also declared over the weekend that the streamer is sticking by the embattled podcaster. “I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek wrote in an email to Spotify staff.

MacDailyNews Take: As George Washington said, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

The price of freedom may be high, but never so costly as the loss of freedom. — Ronald Reagan

Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. It is a hallmark of an authoritarian regime. – Potter Stewart

