Apple acquires ‘AI Music’ startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate dynamic soundtracks

Apple has acquired a startup called AI Music that uses artificial intelligence to generate tailor-made music, Bloomberg News reports, citing “a person with knowledge of the matter.”

AI Music’s now defunct website promised:

Next-generation Audio

Serve personalised and high-quality audio no matter your medium. Using our Infinite Music Engine and other propriety technology, we enable the delivery of fully-licensed music tailored to every audience.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The purchase of AI Music, a London-based business founded in 2016, was completed in recent weeks. The company had about two dozen employees before the deal. Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence, according to a copy of its now-defunct website. The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction.

MacDailyNews Take: Think music, royalty free, created by AI, that matches the intensity of your Apple Fitness+ workouts, your runs, cycling, etc.

In addition, AI Music also offered a “collection of audio advertising tools” to “enable the quick and simple creation of ads for radio, podcasting and digital streaming… alongside the firm’s “dynamic ad-serving technology” with which brands “can deliver tailored, contextually relevant ads to consumers anywhere, at any time.”

Here’s Siavash Mahdavi, AI Music’s Founder and CEO, discussing the technology last June with Pivot Tokyo‘s Natsuko Mitsugi:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]