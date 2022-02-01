Apple TV+ orders series from Jason Katims based on bestselling novel ‘Dear Edward’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Dear Edward,” a new 10-episode drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano that will be written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood,” “As We See It”), and marks the first series order to hail from his overall deal with Apple TV+.

Based on the bestselling novel, “Dear Edward” is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Friday Night Lights”), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on “Friday Night Lights,” along with Taylor Schilling (“Pam and Tommy,” “Orange is the New Black”) and Colin O’Brien (“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “Wonka”), with Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”) set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” will be written by Katims, who serves as executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside director Stevens. David Boyd will serve as producing director.

The series joins an expanding offering of highly anticipated projects developed and produced by Apple Studios, including soon-to-premiere series “WeCrashed,” based on the hit podcast and starring award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, who both also serve as executive producers; and “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a new limited series based on the moving novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback. Additional projects hailing from Apple Studios include “Masters of the Air,” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; “High Desert,” a comedy series starring Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; recently announced limited series “Manhunt,” created by Emmy, Golden Globe, PGA and WGA-nominated writer/producer Monica Beletsky; “City on Fire,” a new drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name, and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage; and more.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned more than 200 wins and 900 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

