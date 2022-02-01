Apple releases watchOS 8.4.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Apple today released watchOS 8.4.1 exclusively to users of Apple Watch Series 4 and later. According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 8.4.1 includes bug fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: To update directly on your Apple Watch

Make sure that your watch is connected to Wi-Fi. On your watch, open the Settings app. Tap General > Software Update. Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

