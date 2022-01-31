The sneaky way COVID-19 helped Apple

Obviously, due to the various and sundry COVID-19 responses around the world, rational and irrational, more people worked from home and many kids had remote schooling. Those two things forced a lot of families to buy new computers since multiple members of the household needed access to a personal computer at the same time. So, COVID-19 helped Apple to sell more Macs (and iPads and even iPhones) thanks to the need to be remotely connected to work and school.

Daniel Kline for TheStreet:

Mac has been on a tear since the pandemic took hold and lockdowns, work-from-home, and online schooling became a thing. Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the strong sales during the company’s first-quarter earnings call in response to a question from Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross. “Mac set an all-time revenue record at $10.9 billion for the quarter. That was up 25%. And as you point out, the last six quarters for the Mac have been the top six revenue quarters of all time,” he said. “And what’s further very good about this is, we set all-time revenue records in Americas, in Europe, and the rest of Asia Pacific. And we set a December quarter record in Greater China. And so it’s not narrowed to a particular geographic area that we’re doing well in. It’s almost — about almost across the board.”

MacDailyNews Take: Cook also credits Apple’s in-house push to design their own custom silicon (yet another initiative that was spearheaded by Steve Jobs) as Cook explained in the company’s conference call last week:

The response is very much because of M1. And we got even more response with the MacBook Pro that we launched… during the Q1 time frame,” he said. [It’s] both the upgraders, which we had a record number of upgraders for the December quarter, but also in markets like China — six out of 10 sales are people new to the Mac. And so it’s powered by both upgraders and switchers.

