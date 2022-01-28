Cowen ups Apple price target to $200

Investment bank Cowen has raised its price target to $200, from $180, following Apple’s all-time record-setting Q122 (holiday 2021) earnings results.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Cowen lead analyst Krish Sankar writes that Apple delivered strong December quarter upside that beat Wall Street expectations despite an estimated $6 billion revenue hit from ongoing chip shortages and supply constraints.

“Shortages have yet to fully abate, still AAPL’s solid supply chain execution is able to deliver near-term upside in hardware shipments,” Sankar writes. “Coupled with better than expected Services growth and margins, we think AAPL effectively delivered a beat & raise relative to market sentiment.”

Sankar reiterates his Outperform rating for Apple and raises his 12-month price target for the company to $200, up from $180. The new target is based on a 24x earnings multiple on Apple’s core business and a 40x multiple on Services, leading to a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 31x on Cowen’s 2022 earnings-per-share estimate of $6.38.