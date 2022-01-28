Cowen ups Apple price target to $200

Investment bank Cowen has raised its price target to $200, from $180, following Apple’s all-time record-setting Q122 (holiday 2021) earnings results.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
Cowen lead analyst Krish Sankar writes that Apple delivered strong December quarter upside that beat Wall Street expectations despite an estimated $6 billion revenue hit from ongoing chip shortages and supply constraints.
“Shortages have yet to fully abate, still AAPL’s solid supply chain execution is able to deliver near-term upside in hardware shipments,” Sankar writes. “Coupled with better than expected Services growth and margins, we think AAPL effectively delivered a beat & raise relative to market sentiment.”
Sankar reiterates his Outperform rating for Apple and raises his 12-month price target for the company to $200, up from $180. The new target is based on a 24x earnings multiple on Apple’s core business and a 40x multiple on Services, leading to a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 31x on Cowen’s 2022 earnings-per-share estimate of $6.38.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s at least the fifth $200 price target posted for Apple in last month or so (Citi, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wedbush).
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
Got some more at $160 yesterday. I don’t miss the days where AAPL would drop 10% after every earnings report, despite reporting record profits.
I bought some more on Wednesday and first thing this morning too. Kicking myself for not getting more when it was hovering between $110-130 but it was stuck there for so many months that it was hard to expect a 40-50% rise in just a few quarters.