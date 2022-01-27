MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q122 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT today, January 27, 2022.

Apple’s live conference call webcast will begin at 5pm ET / 2pm PT today here.

Apple today posted an all-time quarterly revenue record of $123.945 billion (vs. $111.439 billion YOY), up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10 (vs. $1.68 YOY).

For the quarter, analysts’ consensus estimates expected Apple to post revenue of $118.66 billion with EPS of $1.89.

For some perspective, General Motors is No.49 on the Fortune 500 with annual revenue of $122.485 billion. Apple just surpassed that, reporting revenue of $123.945 billion in a span of 90-odd days.

Live notes from Apple’s Q321 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• AAPL After hours: $167.25, +$8.03 (+5.04%) @ 5:58PM EST

• End of conference call

• Cook: Already with Apple Watch, we are helping improve lives and sometimes even saving them

• Cook: There is a lot we’re doing in health care, but feel there is more there; won’t talk pipeline

• Cook: I get notes about Apple Watch alerting users and alerting emergency contacts and personnel

• Q: Apple vision of health care in the future?

• Cook: We love shows like “Ted Lasso” that may have a good message and make viewers happy

• Cook: We don;t make purely financial decisions about content; we try to find great content

• Q: Apple TV+ content?

• Luca: In products, we care a lot about upgraders and about switchers; existing and new customers

• Luca: It’s important that our subscribers are engaged on our Services platforms; that’s why we continue to improve the quality and quantity of Services

• Cook: We have 785 million subs, but there is still a lot of room for growth there; there’s a lot more green field in front of us

• Q: Total iOS installed base relationship to Services

• Cook: We maintain a very optimistic view of iPhone long term

• Cook: We are still in the early innings of the 5G wave

• Strong upgrades and double-digit switchers to iPhone during the December quarter

• Cook: iPhone has become an integral part of people’s live and the actibve install base is at a record

• Q: After two very good years, how sustainable is iPhone growth?

• Given the difficult compare, we are very happ with the way the business is going right now

• Luca: YOY the March quarter expected to be a revenue record and solid growth YOY; significant supply constraints, but less than December

• Q: Seasonality for March quarter? Versus last March quarter?

• Cook: Apple Card has a great runway ahead of us; the growth of Apple Pay has been absolutely stunning

• Q: Future for individual services?

• Cook: We’ve been honored with many awards for Apple TV+ content and we feel really good about Apple TV+

• Cook: We don’t give out subscriber numbers for single services; we have 785 million subscribers, + 165 million over last year

• Q: Apple TV+ subscriber growth?

• Cook: We are seeing inflation and it’s factored into our op-ex and gross margin; logistics is very elevated right now

• Supply chain crunch costs?

• All that as iPhone was constrained during the quarter

• Apple had the top 4 selling smartphones in China in December

• We are seeing impressive record sales, upgraders, and and switchers in iPhone in China

• Cook: Our sales are 21% in China in the December quarter

• Q: China and the macro environment there?

• Cook: There are areas that have more than piqued our interest and we are investing strongly in things that are in the pipeline

• Cook: We decide to invest in areas that are at the intersection of hardware, software, and services

• Cook: We announce things when they are ready or close to ready and try to keep an element of surprise there

• Q: R&D resource allocation?

• Cook: The supply issues are still challenging and frustrating, however the March quarter supply issues are better than December quarter

• Cook: March quarter supply constraints will be less than the December quarter

• Q: Supply chain issues?

• Cook: We are always exploring new and emerging technologies; we have over 14,000 ARKit apps in the App Store today

• Q: Metaverse?

• Cook: Our supply chain is very good, very fast, overall; I don’t see fundamental changes needed

• Cook: Largets issue is chip shortage on legacy nodes

• Q: Is Apple rethinking supply chain geographic exposure?

• 785 million paid subs are up 165 million in the last year alone

• The installed base is growing

• Luca: We did better than we were expecting this quarter, despite supply constraints

• Luca: Set all-time revenue record in every geo

• Cook: Mac sales will be to education, business, creative, and in all geographic markets

• Customer satisfaction for Mac is “off the charts.”

• M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max is driving record Mac sales

• Cook: The Mac is growing in many geos worldwide

• Cook: The Mac set al all-time revenue record of $10.9 billion; last 6 quarters for the Mac have been the top 6 revenue quarters all-time

• Q: Macintosh opportunities?

• Cook: iPad faced very significant constraints (legacy node chips); overall, we do see an improvement in the March quarter

• Cook: Generally, the challenge is on legacy node chip fabs; it’s a supplier capacity issue

• Cook: We will have less supply constraints in the March quarter

• Q: Did Appel prioritize iPhone over iPad during quarter? If so, will this be alieviated this quarter

• Luca: Services portfolio is very broad. The gross margin will be influences by the rapid growth of the different businesses within the portfolio.

• Cook: We don’t comment directly on mix. We saw strong demand across the iPhone 13 family around the world. We seem to be gaining smartphone share. we were constrained during the quarter.

• Q: Impressive margins. Product gross margins benefitting from strong mix – how sustainable is this? On Services gross margins, where are the particularly favorable mixes?

• Apple expects 16% tax rate

• Apple expects gross margin between 42.5% – 43.5%

• Apple expects solid revenue growth for the fiscal 2022 year and expects to set a March quarter revenue record despite supply constraints

• Apple retired 30 million shares during the quarter

• $27 billion returned to shareholders during the quarter

• $80 billion net cash

• $123 billion debt

• Apple ended the quarter with $203 billion in cash and marketable securities

• Apple this quarter announced Apple Business Essentials, an all-new service that brings together device management, 24/7 Apple Support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans for small businesses with up to 500 employees

• 785 million paid subscriptions across all services

• Paid accounts grew double digits across all geos

• Installed base has reached a new all-time high across all geos

• Wearables performed strongly, Over 2/3rd of Apple Watch buyers are new to Apple Watch

• iPad down 14% due to severe supply constraints

• Last 6 quarters have been the best for Mac in history

• Mac: 25% growth driven by strong demand, despite supply constraints, for M1-powered MacBook Pro

• New all-time high in iPhone active install base

• iPhone revenue grew 9% YOY despite supply constraints

• 72.4% Services gross margin

• 38.4% products gross margin

• 43.8% overall gross margin in Q122

• Installed base of active Apple devices: 1.8 billion

• All-time quarterly revenue record of $123.945 billion

• Apple CFO Luca Maestri: Please to report all-time revenue record results, an 11% YOY increase

• Cook: Apple will continue to innovate every day

• Apple employees giving program, in the last decade, have raised nearly $725 million to charities

• Retail saw highest quarterly revenue in history despite COVID-19 limitations and store closures

• iPhone revenue: $71.628 billion

• Services revenue: $19.516 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $14.701 billion

• Mac revenue: $10.852 billion

• iPad revenue: $7.248 billion

• 20 award wins and over 890 nominations for Apple TV+ since launch

• Apple has paid App Store developers more than $260 billion since launch

• Services set another all-time revenue record

• Customers are responding strongly to Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos

• Cook gets notes from people who credit Apple Watch with saving their lives

• Despite supply constraints, iPad continues to sell strongly

• Cook: All-time Mac sales record

• Cook: The company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10

