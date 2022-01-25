The Guardian reviews Apple’s AirPods 3: Better design, improved sound, longer battery life, and more

Apple’s US$179 AirPods 3 are a solid revamp of one of the most popular sets of true wireless earbuds, adopting a better design, improved sound, longer battery life and more advanced features such as spatial audio, The Guardian‘s Samuel Gibbs reports.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

The new earbuds have been redesigned to resemble the Pro models with shorter stalks and a better fit. They don’t block your ear canal, like the Pros though, just rest in place with all the benefits and disadvantages of an open fit, including an airy feel and complete lack of isolation from the outside world.

They stay in place even when jumping around or violently shaking my head, and are fairly comfortable for upwards of 90 minutes at a time.

The shorter stalks have the same pressure-sensitive strip on them as the AirPods Pro. Squeeze it once, twice or thrice to pause the music or skip track, or hold to access Siri on an iPhone. Take one out and the music pauses and resumes when you put it back in your ear.

The new AirPods have the same H1 chip and advanced features as other Apple headphones. They instantly pair with an iPhone or iPad, share the audio of one device to two sets of AirPods and automatically switch connection between Apple devices… They are standard Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds, though, so can be used with most non-Apple devices such as Android phones and Windows PCs, but without the long squeeze, pause-on-remove and advanced features.

For the money you can certainly buy better-sounding earbuds [see AirPods Pro, currently selling for $179.99 ($69.01 off) at Amazon], but none that have the open fit of the AirPods 3. If you don’t like silicone tips in your ear, these are for you.