Apple granted restraining order against alleged armed Tim Cook stalker

Apple has been granted a restraining order against a Virginia woman it said has been stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook for more than a year, emailing him photos of a loaded pistol and trespassing at his home, according to court filings.

Ethan Baron and Gabriel Greschler for The Mercury News:

In its application, Apple accused the woman of “erratic, threatening, and bizarre behavior.” The company included in the application copies of photos, emails and tweets purporting to come from the woman. Apple said in the application that it believes the woman “may be armed and is still in the South Bay Area and intends to return to (Cook’s) residence or locate him otherwise in the near future.”

The order bars the woman from possessing guns, approaching any Apple employees including Cook, entering any Apple property or going to Cook’s Palo Alto residence.

The suspected harasser is in the South Bay area and may be armed, Apple said in its application last week for a court order. The Cupertino technology giant made the request on Thursday. A judge granted it Friday, and the order was made public Monday afternoon by Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Cook first learned in late 2020 that he was the subject of the woman’s obsession because he receives alerts when he’s tagged on Twitter, the application said. The woman, using the last name “Cook,” claimed she was the Apple CEO’s wife and he was father to her twins.