New video shows iPhone opening hotel door with Room Key in Apple Wallet

A 56-second clip, posted to YouTube on Tuesday by tech reporter Rich DeMuro, details the process of adding a Hyatt room key to Wallet on an iPhone and demonstrates the process of using a digital room key stored in Apple Wallet.

If you’ve ever tried using a hotel app as your digital room key, this is so much better. The key is now stored in Apple Wallet, which means there is no need to unlock your phone, open an app or activate a key before you want to use it. The key is always ready, just tap your phone to unlock a door in seconds. The apps use Bluetooth, this new Apple feature uses NFC.

How to add a hotel room key on your iPhone

Open the hotel or resort app and sign in to your account. Open your reservation. Tap Add to Apple Wallet. Follow the instructions on the screen to add your hotel room key.

When you add your hotel room key on your iPhone, it will be automatically added to your paired Apple Watch, too. If your hotel room key wasn’t added to your Apple Watch, you can add it to your watch by adding it again from the hotel or resort app.

Express Mode is turned on automatically, which allows you to use your hotel room key by simply holding your device against the lock.

When your stay is over, your hotel room key is deactivated remotely and archived for more efficient management of passes in Apple Wallet. Or you can remove it manually.

