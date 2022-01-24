Apple Silicon ‘M1 Extreme’ 12-core CPU may arrive in updated iMac Pro

Reliable leaker “dylandkt” says that a fourth iteration of Apple’s M1 generation of Apple Silicon chips, possibly called “M1 Extreme,” is coming in a new “iMac Pro.”

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple currently offers its M1 chip in three general configurations, with the M1 followed by the improved M1 Pro and the M1 Pro Max. If a rumor is to be believed, a fourth M1 chip could be introduced by Apple. According to reputable leaker @Dylandkt in a Sunday tweet, they had “received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max.” The tweet goes on to say that a 12-core CPU configuration was referenced in a code snippet that also mentioned the iMac.

I have received confirmation that there will be an additional configuration for the upcoming iMac Pro beyond M1 Max. A 12 Core CPU configuration was tied to a snippet of code referencing the iMac. The internal naming candidate is iMac Pro for a reason. It is targeted towards pros — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: A little birdie has bandied about the name “M1 Extreme,” but “it may just end up being the 12-core M1 Max” when released.

