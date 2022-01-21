Apple removes UNiDAYS verification requirement for U.S. Education Store

After recently revamping their online U.S. Apple Store for Education to require student and education staff verification through the Unidays system, Apple has removed that requirement.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The requirement was a major change as Apple had never asked customers to go through a verification process in the United States before, and now, just three days after verification was added, Apple has removed it. As of today, discounted iPads, Macs, and other products can be purchased from Apple’s education website in the U.S., and Apple is not asking for any proof that a customer is a student or teacher. After the UNiDAYS requirement rolled out, there were complaints from some MacRumors readers that suggested the UNiDAYS site was broken for staff member verification, as it was asking customers to upload a student ID with an expiration date. Staff members were prevented from obtaining discounted products, which could be why Apple has nixed the requirement.

MacDailyNews Take: This is likely a temporary situation, with UNiDAYS or some other form of verification to be reintroduced at some point in the future, so students, teachers, and education staff should take advantage while it lasts!

