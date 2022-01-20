Army mom uses Apple AirTag to track her family’s belongings in late moving truck

Military families are enduring delays from movers as disruptions leave them without their household goods for extended periods of time after they’ve arrived at their new duty stations. Apple’s AirTag item trackers can be a big help.

Sarah Sicard for Military Times:

One Army wife, Valerie McNulty, deployed a brilliant solution to help track down her family’s household goods [HHG] as they made a permanent change of station move from Fort Carson, Colorado, to Fort Drum, New York… She attached the device — a small Bluetooth tracker you can locate from another Apple device like an iPhone, iPad or a MacBook — to a box of her son’s toys.

After surpassing the expected delivery date on Jan. 7, McNulty reached out to the move coordinator, Suddath, and learned that the HHG was to be delivered the next day. When she turned on the AirTag, she was able to confirm that her family’s belongings were a mere four hours away in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

So, McNulty said was surprised a short time later when she received a call from the driver who told her he had just picked up the HHG in Colorado and a next-day delivery was impossible. When she confronted the unnamed driver about being just a few hours away, he hung up on her, she said.

“I made him aware that I knew he was only four hours away from us,” she noted. “He called back several minutes later trying to bargain with me to see if he could deliver it on Sunday or Monday.” Afterwards, McNulty attempted to raise alarms with Suddath, but the company was reportedly unaware of the driver’s location. “At this point, I had more information than they did all because of my AirTag,” she said.