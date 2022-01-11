Apple Glasses could adjust lenses to match prescriptions

Apple Glasses could potentially be used by people that need vision correction, with lenses that adjust to match the wearer’s prescription.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The concept of smart glasses runs into a problem when it comes to people who normally wear glasses to see. Those who can wear contact lenses could feasibly use a typical smart glasses setup without too much issue, but those who have to wear glasses can end up in trouble. In a patent granted to Apple on Tuesday titled “Tunable and foveated lens systems,” Apple suggests that smart glasses or a headset could potentially adjust its lenses to correct the wearer’s vision. In effect, the hardware would be usable without requiring the user to wear glasses with prescription lenses at all, nor have any long-term changes to the setup that cannot quickly be changed. Apple’s proposal is to use a stack of lenses for each eye, which can be a liquid crystal adjustable lens along with a non-liquid-crystal adjustable lens, such as a fluid-filled lens or an Alvarez lens. The liquid crystal lens could include multiple cells filled with voltage-modulated optical material, sandwiched between transparent substrates and surrounded by electrodes.

MacDailyNews Take: No more bifocals, Apple Glasses like these would be infinityfocals!

Even with no AR apps in use, the ability to adjust to the user’s vision requirements, potentially on the fly, would be worth the price of admission for those with less than perfect eyesight.

