Music CD sales increased in 2021 for the first time in 17 years

Sales of music CDs increased from 40.16 million units in 2020 to 40.59 million in 2021, according to a yearly report from music data compiler MRC Data and Billboard, marking the first time CD sales have increased year-over-year since 2004.
CDs weren’t the only old-fashioned music format that saw gains in 2021 — vinyl album sales volume increased a massive 50.4% year-over-year. Also in 2021, vinyl sales saw their single-largest sales week since 1991, when 2.11 million vinyl albums were sold the week of Dec. 23.
Boosts in physical music sales in a streaming-dominated music ecosystem can likely be attributed to a few big album releases, particularly by female artists. Adele, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo all sold heavy volume of physical CDs in 2021 as each artist released albums last year.
MacDailyNews Take: Despite this teeny increase in CD sales, music streaming on Apple Music, the No.1 service in the U.S., the world’s largest music market, and other like Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and other still dominate with U.S. on-demand audio streams surpassing the 20 billion weekly milestone for the first time this year. Music streaming on Apple Music and other hit a new single-year high of 988.1 billion streams in 2021 (up 12.6% from 877.2 billion in 2020).
The full MRC Billboard Year End Report U.S. 2021 is here.
7 Comments
I have no problem seeing older formats thriving. Even cassettes are still selling.
There’s satisfaction in getting something tangible for artists I really like. But not from every artist. I don’t need stacks of physical CDs accumulating over time like before. There’s also the problem of not having an active CD player. I need to dig up my dusty external optical drive and connect to my MacBook when I need to play a CD. Then I immediately rip it into my iTunes library for future playing. And if that album is available on Music, I just play it from there without ever playing CD directly.
I know that purists will say that the audio quality of a stream is not up to par with a CD, but those same nitpickers said the same about vinyl vs CDs back in the day. Considering how our hearing deteriorates with age, I’m ok with streams!
If one believes the Apple rumors (which means it may or may not be true), Apple will be using Ultra Wideband connection (instead of bluetooth) from iPhone/certain Apple devices to new AirPods Pro. This provides far more than enough to decrease latency and increase bandwidth to get personal music listening from Apple Music to just about CD quality. Otherwise there are wired solutions that will give you very close to CD quality with Apple Music.
As to whether anyone can tell the difference CD to nearly CD to ALAC? There was Dog Boy from an old movie. He could hear the difference certainly. Regardless, Apple Music lossless with UWB or wired kinda wipes out the whole CD has a better sound (unless one suspends the belief that a digital signal directly read from a CD is different from the exact same digital signal sent from Apple Music).,
This is no concern for Apple.
But, I do hope some of Apples devs and UX experts ask themselves the ‘why’ question….why would a teen, or 20-30 something do this.
Here’s the short answer… for all the convenience digital offers, its just too bloated out of the box use out of the box quickly. My car still has a cd drive…I don’t have to think about swiping or toggling or dinking about a jacked up library because the phones UX is now a hot mess, because Apple couldn’t leave well enough alone and now my I can’t tell if I”m listening to my library or my Apple temp free music sample…. my point is, Apple hooked on the world on
A simple and intuitive experience and your stuff worked…your music was there.
Popping in a CD is simple and intuitive.
Apple’s devs could fix a few issues by just back on their past successs checking out their past.
Alas, I almost forget…it’s also possible that these guys just think it’s cool. A harken back to a more innocent time. Be even that still means it’s simple and intuitive.
As time marches on I’m starting to lean back to vinyl. Why? A couple of things I guess. My old vinyl sounds better than some of the digital conversions of older music. They really botched some of them. I’m getting some great deals on old vinyl in pristine condition at a local used record store. Second, with the hassle of reauthorizing purchases from an old ID and the drive to get you to subscribe to streaming and not really owning what you purchased, I just feel like they are slowly trying to take away what I can control and continuously drain money from me. No thanks. Sure I’ll still buy stuff from iTunes but if that stops being an option and subscribing is the only thing to do, I’ll pass.
I’m in complete agreement with you I think people are getting sick of subscriptions. What a waste of money. Just another corporate sham and way to make MORE money