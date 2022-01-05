Google looks to further mimic Apple by deepening ties among devices

Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google used the annual CES technology conference to announce plans to further mimic Apple by deepening ties among devices.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The enhancements announced Wednesday included more quickly pairing accessories with devices running Google’s Android and Chromebook laptop software, unlocking devices with Google software via smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS and sharing content across products. The new features mirror work Apple Inc. has done with its software and hardware, an effort that has led consumers to buy more types of Apple devices. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has long touted its ecosystem as superior to Google’s because of tight integration, and now Google is trying to rival that experience.

MacDailyNews Take: Google will attempt to knock off Apple’s AirPods pairing, AirDrop, Photo Stream, Apple Watch unlocking of computers and smartwatches, AirPods audio source transfer across devices, AirPods spatial audio based on head movement, digital car keys, and transfer of passwords and WiFi credentials between devices.

In other words, Google continues to copy features Apple users have long had. Par for the course.

