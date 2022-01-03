The best iPhone widget apps for customizing your iPhone home screen

You can design your iPhone home screen to perfectly suit your needs by taking advantage of widget support in iOS. AppleInsider offers some of the best widget apps you can get for your iPhone.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

With the introduction of iOS 14 and continuing into iOS 15, Apple introduced home screen widgets. These add-ons provided immediate data and access to apps and features without needing to open up a specific app beforehand.

The change also ushered in a new wave of customization, prompting many to create extremely personalized home screens. Key to that phenomenon was the widgets themselves, which not only helped with information a user may require but also in making the layout of the home screen more interesting in general.