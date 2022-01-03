Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.44, or 2.50%, to $182.01, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $182.88.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 90,450,28 vs. Apple’s average trading volume of 88,976,285 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.44.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.986 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. Apple earlier today became first company ever to hit the $3 trillion market value milestone.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.986T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.513T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.924T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.728T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.205T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $941.737B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $674.522B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $667.967B

• Walmart (WMT) – $401.242B

• Disney (DIS) – $284.936B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $268.52B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $266.384B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $264.606B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.405B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $181.431B

• Sony (SONY) – $156.543B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.935B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.730B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.770B

• Dell (DELL) – $43.526B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.165B

• Nokia (NOK) – $36.214B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $34.111B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.437B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.375B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.821B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $82.209M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.602M

MacDailyNews Take: Happy New Year, Apple shareholders!

