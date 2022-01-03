Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $4.44, or 2.50%, to $182.01, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was also set today at $182.88.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 90,450,28 vs. Apple’s average trading volume of 88,976,285 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.44.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.986 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. Apple earlier today became first company ever to hit the $3 trillion market value milestone.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.986T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.513T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.924T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.728T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.205T
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $941.737B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $674.522B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $667.967B
• Walmart (WMT) – $401.242B
• Disney (DIS) – $284.936B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $268.52B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $266.384B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $264.606B
• Intel (INTC) – $216.405B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $181.431B
• Sony (SONY) – $156.543B
• IBM (IBM) – $121.935B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $82.730B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $46.770B
• Dell (DELL) – $43.526B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.165B
• Nokia (NOK) – $36.214B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $34.111B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.437B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.375B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.821B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $82.209M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $47.602M
Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy New Year, Apple shareholders!
Reminder that Apple’s P/E ratio is still low…
Apple 32
Microsoft 37
Netflix 54
Amazon 66
Tesla 392!
(¡¡Tesla’s valuación es muy cray cray!!)
Apple is fairly priced when it’s PE is at about 35. It’s fine if it gets as high as 37 or 38, after that froth. Microsoft is near froth but not poorly priced.
Oddly, Amazon’s PE is actually near historic LOWS, as it has long been in the hundreds.
Tesla, it’s interesting. They are building so much so fast, that they may actually grow into their PE, much like Amazon has over time. So it’s not as cray cray as it appears at first blush.
Somethings in the market have high PEs and ad are frothy, but many, are hitting their revenue numbers well so, it’s actually not a bad market at the moment.
As long as the fed doesnt put rates over 3%, the market should continue to do great and ‘float’ over the rest of the economy, because returns everywhere else, are relatively crap.
What happened to that Saudi oil company ARAMCO? It immediately surpassed AAPL (and everyone else) when it became “publicly traded” a few years ago. But it was fake, because only about 1.5% of its shares are available for trading by (public) investors. But it’s market cap is calculated on total shares, mostly held privately (not traded in open market). Even so, APPL left ARAMCO in the dust a while back, at around $2T.
Aramco seems to have a market cap of over $7 trillion and not just $2 trillion. Is there something I don’t understand or do we not count Aramco as a company?
I believe that “7 trillion” is not in dollars. It’s in the currency of market where it trades. In dollars, it’s still in the top 5 for market cap. However, only 1.5% of its total shares are publicly traded, so I don’t think it should count.