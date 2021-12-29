Only one Apple TV+ series has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes: “Acapulco.” The series tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.

Andy Meek for BGR:

When it comes to Apple TV Plus, I feel like an outsized share of the critical acclaim and buzz from the public flows inexorably toward one show in particular. You don’t even need me to say which one… There’s a spiritual successor of sorts that’s actually available to stream on the service right now. It’s got a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. And its name is Acapulco. Certainly, the name for this show conjures up vistas of golden sand. Brightly-colored drinks with those little umbrellas in them. The pre-Covid-era hustle and bustle at a luxury resort. And in terms of the visuals, the show handily delivers on that score. But there’s also a ridiculously feel-good, heartwarming core of this show that manages to feel very Lasso-esque… I think the thing I appreciate most here is that this is a half-hour comedy that doesn’t aim for the lowest common denominator humor. It’s feel-good, it looks great, and it’s bite-sized entertainment that doesn’t require a huge investment of time. People just aren’t making enough shows like this anymore.

MacDailyNews Take: We watch and recommend Acapulco. If you haven’t already, give it a try!

Also, in the same vein (and one we like even better; it gets a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes) is Trying:

