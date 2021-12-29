Apple places Foxconn iPhone assembly factory in Indian on probation

Apple said it had placed the southern Indian factory of iPhone assembler Foxconn on probation after both companies found that some worker dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The factory employs about 17,000 people, was closed on December 18th. Apple and Foxconn did not say when they expected it to reopen.

Reuters:

Apple did not explain what probation meant. The latest action follows protests that erupted this month after more than 250 women who work at the Foxconn plant and live in one of the dormitories were treated for food poisoning. More than 150 were hospitalised, Reuters reported. An Apple spokesperson said on Wednesday it had dispatched independent auditors to assess conditions at the dormitories “following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur.” Apple said it had found that some of the dormitory accommodations and dining rooms, which were not on the factory’s premises, did not meet its requirements and that it was working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions, adding that it will ensure its strict standards are met before the facility reopens. The impact on Apple from the closure of the plant, which makes iPhone 12 models and has started trial production of the iPhone 13, is expected to be minimal, analysts have said.

MacDailyNews Take: Foxconn is going to have to clean up its act in India to get off double secret probation or free of whatever notice Apple has placed on them.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!