Apple’s notch-free ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ and ‘iPhone 14 Pro Max’ punch-hole displays to be supplied by LG and Samsung

LG Display will be supplying low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for Apple’s iPhones launching next year, TheElec has learned.

Winning the order for LTPO TFT OLED from Cupertino, despite the volume being small, is critical for the South Korean panel maker as it will allow it to maintain an edge over Chinese rival BOE, which is aggressively looking to expand its share in Apple’s OLED panel supply chain.

LTPO TFT supports 120Hz refresh rate… Samsung Display, which dominates the supply of OLED panels to Apple, provided the LTPO TFT OLED panel used in the Pro models of the iPhone 13 series this year.

In 2022, LG Display will also be supplying some of the LTPO TFT OLED panels used by Apple for the 6.68-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Still, Samsung Display will be supplying more units of LTPO TFT OLED panels used in the Pro Max model, while it will be the sole supplier of LTPO TFT OLED panels used in the 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro… LG Display will also be supplying the LTPO TFT OLED panels with hole-in display technology, where there is a hole at the top side of the panel for the front camera.

