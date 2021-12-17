Apple releases macOS 12.2 public beta with new native Music app

A day after launching for developers, the first macOS 12.2 public beta is now available for those in the testing program. The update features a new native Music app featuring faster search and scrolling along with improvements in Safari on the latest MacBook Pro models.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

macOS 12.2 features some notable changes with a new, native Apple Music app. As we noted yesterday:

Some parts of the Music app were already native, such as the music library. But now Mac users will notice that searching for new songs in Apple Music is much faster as the results pages are displayed with a native interface instead of as a webpage. Scrolling between elements has also become smoother with the beta app, and trackpad gestures are now more responsive.

Comparing both apps side by side, the beta Music app may look simpler with some interface effects missing – this is probably because Apple is rebuilding everything and it will take a while before the native version gets all these visual effects back.

macOS 12.2 beta 1 also improves scrolling in Safari with ProMotion on the new MacBook Pro.