Use Back Tap on your iPhone to speed up oft-used actions

With Back Tap enabled on your iPhone, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can be used to quickly trigger oft-used actions such as launching the Camera app, taking a screenshot, activating Siri, turning the flashlight on and off, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more.
How to turn on Back Tap:
- Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later.
-
Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap.
-
Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action including, importantly, Shortcuts.
-
Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.
MacDailyNews Note: You can also set a double or triple tap to trigger an Accessibility Shortcut to quickly access features like Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, AssistiveTouch, and VoiceOver.
5 Comments
This is very helpful, thanks, had no idea, though no camera option in iOS14. I set double to screenshot and triple to notification center, both awkward or inconsistent the traditional way.
Will this work with a case on?
Yes, it should work with a case on your iPhone.
Maybe not on the thickest cases but it works on my thin case.
Tap faster than you think you should