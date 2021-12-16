SiriusXM offers subscribers Apple Music free for 12 months

SiriusXM announced today a new benefit to deliver even more value to listeners with a special offer for Apple Music.

New and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan can activate 12 months of Apple Music for free with their SiriusXM subscription. Apple Music provides consumers access to a catalog of over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ad-free, online or off. With Apple Music, Platinum VIP subscribers can also access spatial audio to hear sound all around, time-synced lyrics, music videos, and exclusive artist-hosted shows on the Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits global livestreams across their favorite devices.

Platinum VIP is SiriusXM’s newest and most comprehensive subscription tier, and includes access to SiriusXM in up to two vehicles and up to two SXM App logins. Platinum VIP subscribers also get other benefits including access to a selection of more than 5000 official live concert video and audio recordings via nugs.net and the ability to activate a subscription to the discovery+ streaming service. To see Offer Details and for more information on SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscription visit: https://www.siriusxm.com/offers/platinum-vip.

Additionally, early next year, SiriusXM expects to launch a separate special offer for up to six months of Apple Music free with the purchase of a qualifying SiriusXM subscription plan.

“Apple Music is a premium subscription music streaming service that offers our listeners a vast library of songs, playlists, music videos, global livestreams and more across every genre, and our Platinum VIP subscribers will find it an excellent complementary audio offering to SiriusXM’s unparalleled lineup of curated and hosted music channels, live sports and talk programming,” said Richard Beatty, SiriusXM’s Chief Subscription Revenue Officer, in a statement.

Platinum VIP level subscriptions include all of the content SiriusXM offers listeners – more than 300 channels. These include Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, live games and events from every major professional sport as well as hundreds of college games, an unparalleled selection of ad-free music channels covering every genre, plus entertainment, news, comedy and more.