Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.48, or 2.15%, to $165.32, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was set on December 1, 2021 at $170.30.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 106,589,995 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 83,343,380 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.47.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.712 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.712T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.449T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.904T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.738T
5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.013T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $884.238B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $632.340B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.870B
• Walmart (WMT) – $385.569B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $295.967B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $271.392B
• Disney (DIS) – $273.322B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $240.235B
• Intel (INTC) – $207.376B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $167.930B
• Sony (SONY) – $152.933B
• IBM (IBM) – $107.478B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.068B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.442B
• Dell (DELL) – $44.951B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.563B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.559B
• Nokia (NOK) – $32.449B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.277B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.120B
• Sonos (SONO) – $3.785B
• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $74.848M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.487M

MacDailyNews Take: Up, up, and away!

