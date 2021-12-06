Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.48, or 2.15%, to $165.32, a new all-time closing high. The stock’s all-time intraday high was set on December 1, 2021 at $170.30.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $116.21.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares of 106,589,995 was well above Apple’s average trading volume of 83,343,380 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 29.47.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.712 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.712T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.449T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.904T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.738T

5. Tesla (TSLA) – $1.013T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $884.238B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $632.340B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $617.870B

• Walmart (WMT) – $385.569B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $295.967B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $271.392B

• Disney (DIS) – $273.322B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $240.235B

• Intel (INTC) – $207.376B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $167.930B

• Sony (SONY) – $152.933B

• IBM (IBM) – $107.478B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.068B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $44.442B

• Dell (DELL) – $44.951B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $42.563B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $35.559B

• Nokia (NOK) – $32.449B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.277B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.120B

• Sonos (SONO) – $3.785B

• Liquidmetal (LQMT) – $74.848M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.487M

