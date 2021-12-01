Stocks tank as CDC confirms first case of omicron COVID variant in the U.S.

Stocks swooned on Wednesday after the CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of the COVID variant in California.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 462 points or 1.3% surrendering gains of over 300 points earlier. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.
This as the VIX, the so-called fear index which measures volatility, spiked to the highest level since March.
In other tech news, Apple shares continue to attract investor interest after rising to a fresh record even as stocks tumbled. Shares, which were higher for most of the session, closed marginally lower.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday when news first broke that South African researchers had identified the latest COVID variant (omicron):
Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.
7 Comments
There will be variants forever. Put more emphasis and funding into improving treatment options, less on boosters of an increasingly ineffective “vaccine” (that never prevented the disease).
Omicron is a stupid name meant to scare dummies. They just want to get everyone on the vaccine train so that once that’s thoroughly established they can genocide at will.
The variants of interest are named in sequence in Greek Alphabet order. ‘Omicron’ is a Greek letter. Go learn it as something new to expand your mind and see what names will probably popup in the future.
Fauci: “First U.S. Omicron Case was Vaccinated, Now Protect Yourself by Getting Vaccinated.”
Seriously, does this make sense?