Stocks tank as CDC confirms first case of omicron COVID variant in the U.S.

Stocks swooned on Wednesday after the CDC confirmed the first U.S. case of the COVID variant in California.

FOXBusiness:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 462 points or 1.3% surrendering gains of over 300 points earlier. While the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite sank 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively. This as the VIX, the so-called fear index which measures volatility, spiked to the highest level since March. In other tech news, Apple shares continue to attract investor interest after rising to a fresh record even as stocks tumbled. Shares, which were higher for most of the session, closed marginally lower.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Friday when news first broke that South African researchers had identified the latest COVID variant (omicron):

Never pass up an opportunity to profit from irrational panic.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!