Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs

Exclusively for Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard).

Sudeikis also helps raise money for a charity that helps amputees who lack proper health coverage to pay for prosthetic limbs.

Associated Press:

The fish-out-of-water comedy has been a welcome escape for many fans dealing with pandemic blues and other stressful events marking the past 15 months. The second season of the series explored the mental health struggles of Sudeikis’ character. And its anyone’s guess what the third — reportedly set to begin filming in January — will bring. Amid the success, Sudeikis recently returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong!, an annual benefit concert for a charity that helps amputees who lack proper health coverage pay for prosthetic limbs. The event, which will stream Saturday, will raise money for Steps of Faith Foundation. The Kansas City-based organization is headed Billy Brimblecom Jr, a drummer and longtime friend. Sudeikis fundraised to get Brimblecom a prosthetic leg after he was diagnosed by a form of cancer that required him to undergo a leg amputation. The AP recently talked with the two friends about the concert, Ted Lasso and other things. The interview was edited for clarity and length…

MacDailyNews Take: Steps of Faith is a non-profit public charity dedicated to providing prosthetic care, hope, and comfort, to amputees needing financial support.

This year, Steps of Faith’s goal is to help 185 amputees, and hopefully beat that number.

More info and to donate: https://www.stepsoffaithfoundation.org

The “Thundergong!” benefit concert is Saturday, 7 p.m. CST and you can watch it here: