Apple updates Dark Sky Weather app with Apple Watch improvements, more

Apple acquired the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky back in March of 2020, and the app is currently slated to be shut down at the end of 2022. Nonetheless, the app continues to receive updates.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple today has rolled out version 6.8.7 of Dark Sky for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This is the app’s second update in 2021, and the fourth since Apple’s acquisition was announced. This update includes a fix for an issue that could cause weather information to appear blank. It also addresses an Apple Watch bug. Here are the full release notes from Apple: • Fixes an issue that could cause weather information for current location to appear blank

• Addresses an issue on Apple Watch that could cause current location to be incorrect

• Stability and performance improvements

MacDailyNews Take: Expect Apple’s Weather app to continue becoming more like the superior Dark Sky app over time.

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!