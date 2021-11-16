Analyst: Apple could ship 80+ million iPhones this Christmas

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple could sell more than 80 million iPhone devices this Christmas quarter despite supply chain issues.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Wedbush lead analyst Daniel Ives writes that delivery times for Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro are continuing to extend. Because of that, he believes demand is outstripping supply by about 15%.

“Despite the chip shortage and Rubik’s Cube logistics that Apple (and every other technology, auto, and retail vendor) is dealing with we are seeing tremendous demand trends both in the US and China for iPhone 13 which is a positive sign that Apple could exceed selling 80 million iPhone units in the quarter with stronger Pro versions driving higher ASPs,” Ives writes.

The analyst believes that Apple is on-track to sell around 40 million iPhone units between Black Friday and Christmas, which could represent a record holiday pace for the company.

AirPods too will see a strong holiday quarter, the analyst says. He believes that the company could ship close to 100 million AirPods…