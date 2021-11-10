YouTube TV now supports Safari browser

YouTube TV is rolling out support for Apple’s Safari browser on macOS. Previously, the service required Chrome, Firefox, or other Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge.

Abner Li for 9to5Google:

Previously, visiting tv.youtube.com in desktop Safari would just provide instructions on how to set up the service on televisions and a link to the “Supported devices” help article. With macOS Monterey and Safari 15.1, the YouTube TV website now fully works. You can browse and watch programming at up to 1080p on the base plan. Screenshotting a stream unfortunately does not work, while we haven’t been able to check whether earlier Mac versions are supported. YouTube TV started rolling out support for Safari on Friday, and it’s now widely available as of Monday. Google has yet to detail this expanded support and still says that it’s “working to bring YouTube TV to more browsers in the future.”

MacDailyNews Take: After the demise of our beloved Sony PlayStation Vue live TV streaming service, we ended up going with YouTube TV (it was one of the few offering NFL RedZone when Sony pulled the plug on Vue), but we’re currently in the process of looking for alternatives (Sling, FubuTV, etc.) as the cost of the service has steadily climbed over the years and, of course, it’s an Alphabet Inc. data siphon.

