What to expect from Apple’s earnings report on Thursday

Apple is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter (Q421) financial results after the close of trading on Thursday. We’ll have them for you right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT on the 28th.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Street estimates call for revenue of $84.9 billion and earnings of 73 cents a share in the September quarter, and there is every reason to think the company will continue its recent pattern and blow away what are likely conservative analyst expectations. June quarter results beat Street revenue estimates by nearly $10 billion and earnings topped consensus by about 30%.

But the stock is suffering from an assortment of nagging woes that likely won’t be resolved with this week’s earnings report. While it would hardly be shocking to see another strong quarter of iPhone sales, keep in mind that Apple CFO Luca Maestri three months ago warned that component issues were intensifying, with a potential impact in the quarter on iPhone and iPad sales. There have also been repeated recent reports of iPhone 13 shortages, reportedly tied to tight supplies of the camera modules used in the high-end versions of the new phone lineup.

Street consensus calls for September quarter iPhone revenue of $41.2 billion; revenue of $8.8 billion for iPads; $9.1 billion for Macs; $9.4 billion for wearables, home and accessories; and $17.7 billion for services.