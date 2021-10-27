Apple seeds developers with first iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and watchOS 8.3 betas

Apple on Wednesday seeded developers with the first iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and watchOS 8.3 beta releases for testing.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The fresh first-round builds follow after Apple’s release to the public of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 8.1 on October 25. The release occurred after four beta rounds and a release candidate was issued for each.

The iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 first developer betas are build number 19C5026i. The watchOS 8.3 beta is build 19S5026e.

At this early stage, it is unclear exactly what each of the new betas include in this round, but the contents will be uncovered shortly after they have been downloaded and installed by testers.